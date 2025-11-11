Syrsky: Russians seize three settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

Defense Forces are increasing the effectiveness of the use of Neptune and Flamingo missiles, which is annoying the enemy, said the chief

Oleksandr Sirsky (Photo: t.me/osirsky)

The Russian army has increased its activity in Zaporizhzhya region, and the situation has deteriorated significantly, with the enemy capturing three settlements. This was reported to by Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the occupants are using weather conditions, in particular thick fog, to penetrate between the positions of the Defense Forces.

"The situation has deteriorated significantly in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaypillia directions, where the enemy, taking advantage of the numerical superiority in forces and means, advanced in fierce fighting and captured three settlements. The soldiers of the "South" military grouping are fighting exhausting battles for Rivne and Yablukove. Combined fire inflicted significant losses on the aggressor," said the Chief of Staff .

According to him, the enemy has lost about 800 people and more than a hundred pieces of various military equipment in the "South" grouping area over the past three days.

However, the greatest activity of the Russians remains in the Pokrovsk sector. As of November 11, about 40% of all fighting on the front took place there. However, the enemy "consistently suffers significant losses".

"In general, we are increasing the effectiveness of the use of domestic long-range weapons – Neptune and Flamingo missiles, as well as jet drones. The enemy is very annoyed by this," noted Syrskyi .