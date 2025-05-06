Pokrovsky direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited the Pokrovsky direction and personally presented honorary awards to the servicemen of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala". Syrsky reported this on his Facebook page.

According to Syrsky, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains extremely difficult, but the defense forces managed to stabilize it and in some areas even seize the tactical initiative.

"The Pokrovskaya direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Syrsky noted that the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" has already proven itself as a unit capable of operating effectively in active defense conditions. This year, the unit demonstrated its effectiveness in the area of the village of Shevchenko, and earlier, in 2022, during the Kharkiv offensive operation, in particular in Izyum.

"Soldiers, sergeants, officers, you honorably fulfill your assigned tasks. Ukraine believes in you, and you can always be relied on. Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to you. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!", – emphasized Syrsky.

On April 15, 2025, Nayev reported that the Ukrainian military had deoccupied the village of Dniproenerhiya in the Donetsk region.

On April 17, Syrsky said that in recent weeks, the Defense Forces have liberated about 16 square kilometers of territory in the area of three settlements near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.