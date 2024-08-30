Syrskyi: Ukrainian Forces advance up to two kilometers in Kursk region within day

The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsky sector, Oleksandr Syrskyi said

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo from Syrskyi's Telegram account)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced up to two kilometers in some areas of Russia's Kursk region within a day, as was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

He reported that the offensive operation in the Kursk sector continues. Within a day, Ukrainian troops advanced up to two kilometers in certain areas, taking control of five square kilometers of territory.

Syrskyi also noted that the Defense Forces continue to conduct defensive operations on the main fronts.

"Battles of varying intensity are ongoing practically along the entire frontline. The most challenging situation remains in the Pokrovsk area. The enemy is trying to break through our troops' defenses, but as of this morning, all attacks have been repelled," said the Commander-in-Chief.

The situation in other sectors remains difficult but under control, Syrskyi concluded.

