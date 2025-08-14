Szijjarto says the EU wants to overthrow the governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia

According to the Hungarian prime minister, Brussels has ceased to "be a factor in world politics"

Peter Sijarto (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Siyarto said that the European Union allegedly wants to overthrow the governments of three countries – Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia. He said this wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Brussels has allegedly ceased to "be a factor in world politics." He cited the fact that EU representatives were not invited to the talks in Alaska as proof of this.

Sijjarto also wrote that this has increased pressure on governments that "support peace, national interests and do not obey Brussels."

He named the governments of Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia as such.

"Today it is clearer than day that in Central Europe there are experiments of external intervention to destabilize, to overthrow the government against the patriots of the Slovak, Hungarian and Serbian governments," Sijjarto said.

He also added that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen allegedly openly supports the Hungarian opposition party Tisa.

Anti-government protests continued in Serbia on the night of August 13-14, reported al Jazeera publication.

President of Serbia Alexander Vucic said that on Thursday night, more than 60 protesters and 16 police officers were injured in the protests in Serbia. He also called the anti-government demonstrators "bandits".