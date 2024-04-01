"Such targets are rare." ZSU struck one of the most expensive Russian combat drones

Forpost drone is a certain analog of Bayraktar, its cost is about $7 million

Downed earlier in Donbas, the Forpost drone (Illustrative photo - Ukrainian Military Portal)

The Ukrainian forces struck an expensive Russian drone Forpost, which can be called an analog of the Turkish Bayraktar, the spokesperson of the Air Force, Illia Yevlash, reported.

"The Air Force downed a pretty good target today, such targets are rare for us. However, we still managed to hit one of the most expensive unmanned aerial vehicles of the strike type Forpost", – said Yevlash.

He said that this is a Russian UAV worth about $7 million, which can carry various combat loads and perform combat missions along the line of contact for quite a long time.

"This is somewhat reminiscent of the Bayraktar analog, it is quite large, can do reconnaissance, and can carry additional combat loads in the form of two missiles or other weapons it may be equipped with to attack ground targets," Yevlash said.

He reported that the drone was shot down by the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade over the waters of the Black Sea.

