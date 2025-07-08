TCC attacked by occupants will resume work in one to two days – analyst Kevliuk

Strikes on the TCC may be repeated in a circle if air defense "misses" Russian strikes, says reserve colonel

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

It will take one or two days to restore the work of the territorial recruitment centers attacked by Russia, said to LIGA.net Viktor Kevlyuk, an expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, a retired colonel.

He noted that the databases of military enlistment offices are duplicated in both paper and electronic form and are stored where "they cannot be accessed."

Kevliuk noted that restoring the operation of the destroyed territorial recruitment centers is a matter of one to two days.

"Local authorities must provide the premises, it will again be an absolutely publicly known address. And, in fact, the whole story will repeat itself in a circle if the state's air defense system, which also covers the territorial recruitment centers, misses strikes, we will have situations like in Poltava, Kremenchuk and other cities," the expert believes.