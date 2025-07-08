TCC attacked by occupants will resume work in one to two days – analyst Kevliuk
Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

It will take one or two days to restore the work of the territorial recruitment centers attacked by Russia, said to LIGA.net Viktor Kevlyuk, an expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, a retired colonel.

He noted that the databases of military enlistment offices are duplicated in both paper and electronic form and are stored where "they cannot be accessed."

Read also
"There are no other advantages." Why Russians are shelling the Territorial Defense Forces and what it will lead to

Kevliuk noted that restoring the operation of the destroyed territorial recruitment centers is a matter of one to two days.

"Local authorities must provide the premises, it will again be an absolutely publicly known address. And, in fact, the whole story will repeat itself in a circle if the state's air defense system, which also covers the territorial recruitment centers, misses strikes, we will have situations like in Poltava, Kremenchuk and other cities," the expert believes.

Read also
Shaheds will increase in number. How Russian drone strikes have changed and how Ukraine can stop them.
strikeTCCViktor Kevlyuk