The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia – General Staff

A fire broke out at the Atlas plant, which supplies fuel to the Russian occupiers in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

On the night of June 23, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with missile troops and artillery, struck the Atlas plant in the Rostov region of Russia. A fire broke out at the oil depot, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports .

The strike was carried out to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities.

As reported by the General Staff, the Atlas plant is used to provide fuel and lubricants to Russian military units involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"The achievement of our means of destroying the target area has been confirmed. A fire has been recorded. The results of the fire destruction are being clarified," the General Staff said.