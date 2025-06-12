The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the "Volynyak" drone

The drone can perform combat missions in any weather, at dusk and in strong winds

"Volynyak" drone (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Defense Forces the Ukrainian-made "Volynyak" unmanned aviation complex. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Lifecycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

"Volynyaka" is a hexacopter bomber designed to destroy a wide range of targets. The first modifications of this bomber have been operating at the front since the first months of the full-scale war.

Drones of this type have destroyed hundreds of Russian military equipment, dugouts, and enemy forces. They are capable of performing combat missions in any weather, at dusk, and in strong winds. The latest versions have significantly improved characteristics, the Defense Ministry noted.

The complex consists of a control panel, pilot goggles, a repeater, and a reusable hexacopter equipped with six powerful brushless motors.

The aircraft is designed specifically for transporting cargo in difficult combat conditions. It can drop ammunition on enemy targets, the striking power of which is enough to destroy heavily armored targets. In addition, the "Volynyaka" can perform logistical tasks: deliver the necessary equipment to positions.