A "bomber" capable of destroying heavy equipment has been added to the UAV fleet – photo

The Ministry of Defense codified and authorized the use of the "White Wolf" unmanned aerial vehicle system capable of engaging heavy equipment in the Defense Forces. This was reported by Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this drone is capable of delivering a large-weight warhead to the target, which can hit heavy enemy vehicles, fortifications and other protected targets.

The system can be deployed within a few minutes. The White Wolf kit includes, among other things: UAV with a digital combination camera, command and control station, power battery pack, etc .