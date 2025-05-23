A "bomber" capable of destroying heavy equipment has been added to the UAV fleet – photo
The Ministry of Defense codified and authorized the use of the "White Wolf" unmanned aerial vehicle system capable of engaging heavy equipment in the Defense Forces. This was reported by Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment.
According to the Ministry of Defense, this drone is capable of delivering a large-weight warhead to the target, which can hit heavy enemy vehicles, fortifications and other protected targets.
The system can be deployed within a few minutes. The White Wolf kit includes, among other things: UAV with a digital combination camera, command and control station, power battery pack, etc .
- on April 28, it was reported that the Ministry of Defense in 2024 allowed more than 300 samples of Ukrainian-made unmanned systems to be used in the Defense Forces.
- On the same day, Sibiga said that Ukraine produces 95% of the drones that destroyed 77,000 Russian targets at the front in March 2025 alone.