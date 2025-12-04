The company said that the new Czech government will understand the benefits of supplying shells to Ukraine

The CSG representative noted that the continuation of the projectile initiative is not only in the interests of Ukraine, but also of the Czech Republic

Andriy Babish (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

"The Czech Initiative", under which partners purchase shells for Ukraine, is also beneficial for Prague, which the new government will also realize. About in an interview with LIGA.net said the director of external relations of the Czech defense company Czechoslovak Group (CSG), whose share in this initiative is the largest.

The journalist asked about media reports about the complicated relationship between CSG owner Michal Strnad and a pro-Russian politician Andrej Babiš during his previous term in office. In particular, journalists even accused Strnad of attempting to prepare an assassination attempt on the politician. Currently, he is forming a government after winning the parliamentary elections.

"I cannot comment on media speculations. However, CSG is ready to work with any government that will lead the Czech Republic in the future. We are committed to continuing to support Ukraine and supply not only the Czech army, but also customers abroad. We hope that the new government will continue to support Ukraine," Hamacek said.

He emphasized that the "Czech initiative" on ammunition is beneficial not only for Kyiv but also for Prague, as it provides work for Czech companies, which pay taxes in their home country.

This is something that should obviously be in the interest of any Czech government – so the company hopes that the new cabinet, having made its own assessment of the entire initiative, will decide to participate accordingly, said the CSG representative.

"We are happy to help and are ready to explain everything. Our experts can provide detailed answers to all questions: how much ammunition was delivered, where it came from, what was the quality... And we are confident that in the end everyone will be convinced," Hamachek emphasized.

In his opinion, the new government will realize that continuing this initiative "is not only – and mainly – in the interests of Ukraine, but also in the interests of the Czech Republic."

"In addition, the initiative is strongly supported by the President of the Czech Republic [Peter Pavel], which should also be taken into account," the company representative summarized.