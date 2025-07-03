The Constitutional Court will resume its work after a five-month break

Now the Constitutional Court has 12 judges again – the minimum required number

Oleksandr Vodyannikov (Photo: Supreme Court)

Newly appointed Constitutional Court judge Oleksandr Vodyannikov took the oath during a special plenary session of the institution, reports Ukrinform. Now, after a five-month break, the Constitutional Court has regained its quorum.

Vodyannikov read the oath and signed it personally – after which the acting head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Petryshyn, presented him with a judge's robe, a badge and a certificate.

Now the Constitutional Court has 12 judges, and it has a quorum again (the minimum number of members required to make decisions).

The Constitutional Court has been virtually paralyzed since January 2025, when the terms of three judges expired simultaneously . Among the institution's main functions is deciding whether laws comply with the Constitution.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Vodyannikov to the Constitutional Court on June 27. Previously, he was an advisor to the OSCE and participated in constitutional and judicial reforms.