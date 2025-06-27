The President has appointed a new judge to the Constitutional Court

The appointed Vodyannikov worked as an advisor at the OSCE, participating in constitutional and judicial reforms

Oleksandr Vodyannikov (Photo: Supreme Court)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new judge to the Constitutional Court from his quota – lawyer Oleksandr Vodyannikov. The relevant decree was published on the President's website.

From 2000 to 2001, Vodyannikov was a leading specialist at the Center for Comparative Law at the Ministry of Justice. From 2004 to 2006, he worked as a legal consultant for the Management Group of one of the World Bank projects.