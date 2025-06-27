The President has appointed a new judge to the Constitutional Court
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new judge to the Constitutional Court from his quota – lawyer Oleksandr Vodyannikov. The relevant decree was published on the President's website.
From 2000 to 2001, Vodyannikov was a leading specialist at the Center for Comparative Law at the Ministry of Justice. From 2004 to 2006, he worked as a legal consultant for the Management Group of one of the World Bank projects.
Also, since 2004, he has been working with the OSCE, holding the position of Scientific Advisor on Rule of Law Issues to the Project Coordinator in Ukraine.
His last position in the Organization was as a Senior Project Officer in the Support Program for Ukraine (specializing in the rule of law and human rights).
Over the years, the lawyer participated in the National Council for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Commission on Legal Reform, the Constitutional Commission, and the Council on Judicial Reform. Vodyannikov participated in the work on legislation regarding judicial and constitutional reforms.
- Following this appointment, the number of Constitutional Court judges has increased to 12 – and the institution now has a quorum again. It had been without one since January 2025, when the terms of three judges expired.
- Now, two more positions in the Constitutional Court remain vacant under the president's quota.
- Read the full LIGA.net article to learn about how the Constitutional Court was paralyzed due to lack of quorum and how the Verkhovna Rada and the head of state have been failing to fulfill their constitutional duty and appoint judges for a long time.