The Czech Prime Minister is not against using the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, but there are two conditions

Andriy Babish (Photo: EPA/Olivier Matthus)

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andriy Babish said that in general, the country could support the idea of using frozen assets, but only "under certain conditions." He said this while speaking to journalists, transmits czech TV channel CT24.

Babiš's conditions are to take into account Belgium's concerns and not to provide financial guarantees. At the same time, the Czech prime minister expressed concern that the use of frozen assets would inevitably provoke Russia's retaliatory actions against the European Union, which could disrupt peace talks.

Babiš emphasized that the Czech government supports further financial assistance to Ukraine, but hinted that he would prefer to raise funds on the financial markets rather than use frozen Russian assets.

He noted that the discussion is not about whether to support Ukraine, but how to do so.