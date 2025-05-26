The Economist writes about shaheeds controlled by Telegram bots. CIA says they are being shot down

According to Kovalenko, some drones have been controlled remotely since 2024.

Russian drone (Photo: pacificphotolab)

Russian drones are now being controlled by Telegram bots that send flight data and real-time video to human operators, The Economist reports, citing Ukrainian engineers. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed this to LIGA.net, noting that Ukrainian air defenses have also successfully shot down such drones.

Journalists note that while disassembling new drones, Ukrainian engineers found a note inside one of the devices, probably left by a Russian engineer.

It mentions a new control algorithm, according to which drones are controlled through bots in Telegram, which send flight data and video in real time to human operators.

Engineers also discovered that the latest modifications do not respond to electronic warfare.

According to them, the updated models no longer depend on GPS, have elements of artificial intelligence, and can connect to Ukrainian Internet networks and mobile Internet.

At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko stated that some "shaheeds" are still being controlled remotely in 2024.

"...Cameras were installed on them and controlled remotely. No sensation – they are being shot down," Kovalenko commented.

He also noted in a comment to LIGA.net that he was not aware of any notes inside Russian drones.

When asked whether the "shaheeds" are being controlled using artificial intelligence, he said that not yet.

The Economist also notes that most drones have recently attempted to intercept mobile units with machine guns, MANPADS, and small-caliber artillery. However, as noted by Colonel Denys Smazhny, an air defense forces officer, drones are increasingly bypassing these groups.

They fly at low altitudes to avoid detection, and as they approach the city, they sharply gain altitude to 2,000–2,500 meters, out of range of mobile weapons. That is why Ukraine is using helicopters, F-16 fighter jets, and interceptor drones.

According to one senior Ukrainian official, the air defense system around Kyiv destroys about 95% of enemy drones. At the same time, the 5% of drones that break through cause significant damage.