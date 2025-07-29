The diplomat believes that the American democratic system balances the inconsistent steps of the Trump administration

Roman Besmertny (Photo: Facebook of the diplomat)

The influence of the Ukrainian issue on the domestic and foreign policy of the United States will increase, as it concerns the future world order. This opinion was expressed in an interview... LIGA.net said the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Belarus Roman Bezsmertnyy.

The American democratic system gradually balances the inconsistent actions of the US presidential administration. Donald Trump regarding Ukraine, the diplomat believes.

"The system subsumes all chaotic, sporadic, illogical actions of individuals. It has been so, it is so, and, we must agree, it will be so," said Bezzsmertny.

He cited the US Secretary of Defense as an example. Pita Hegseta, whose rhetoric regarding Ukraine has changed noticeably recently.

"Hegset mentions the word 'Ukraine' three to ten times a day, but he came here to forget it. Hegset has nowhere to go. He either has to accept the rules of the system, or leave," Bezsmertny said.

The diplomat believes that the influence of the Ukrainian issue in American politics will be felt more and more strongly.

"The importance of the Ukraine factor in US domestic and foreign policy, paradoxically for Trump, Hagel and others, will grow. This is a matter of the fate of the future world order," the diplomat stated.