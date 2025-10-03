The Lithuanian Minister of Culture could not answer whose Crimea is. After the convictions, he resigned

Minister of Culture resigns to "protect family and not interfere with the work of the government"

Ignotas Adomavičius (Photo: Ignotas Adomavičius/facebook)

Lithuanian Minister of Culture Ignatas Adomavicius has decided to resign after failing to answer unequivocally in an interview about Ukraine and the temporarily occupied Crimea. The presidential administration found his position on the Ukrainian issue unacceptable, reports LRT.

on October 3, the Lrytas portal published an interview with Adomavicius, in which the politician did not directly answer questions about who owns Crimea, calling them "provocative.".

"These are provocative questions, and let's not even approach them, because we are not talking about the Ministry of Culture... Let's not play these games. There is a line that should not be crossed. This is where we need to stop. On these issues," he said .

The Lithuanian Presidential Administration condemned his words.

"Such a position of a member of the government of the Republic of Lithuania is incomprehensible, unacceptable and raises a reasonable question whether this person can be a member of the government," the presidential office said in a statement .

on October 3, a meeting of the coalition council is to be held regarding Adomavicius, and he is expected to be asked to resign, LRT sources told. According to them, Prime Minister Inga Ruginen has "lost patience".

At the same time, BNS informs that Adomavicius has already informed journalists of his decision to resign. He had been heading the country's Ministry of Culture for a week.

"To protect my family and the whole society, and not to interfere with the work of the government, I am resigning. I think that my departure will give me the freedom to talk about content, not form," he said .

According to the minister, he made the decision on his own, he was not forced to do so. Adomavicius also expressed hope that his resignation would help de-escalate the situation.