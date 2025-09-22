MFA condemns the visit of diplomats from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to the occupied Crimea

Russia continues to use individual foreign diplomats as paid extras for its propaganda purposes, the Foreign Ministry says in a statement

Crimea (Illustrative photo: Stringer/EPA)

Ukraine has condemned the illegal visit to the temporarily occupied Crimea by the ambassadors of Burkina Faso Aristide Tapsoba, Mali Seydou Camissoki and Niger Issa Abdou Sidik to Russia, which took place on September 18-20. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry noted that the African diplomats had grossly violated international law, Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a number of UN General Assembly resolutions. Such actions also contradict Ukrainian legislation, which clearly defines the procedure for entering the temporarily occupied territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers this visit a blatant violation of international law and national legislation not only by these individuals, but also by the regimes they represent.

The ambassadors' actions look particularly cynical against the backdrop of the efforts allegedly being made by the regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to preserve and protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry added .

Russia continues to use individual foreign diplomats as paid extras for its propaganda purposes, trying to create a false impression of international legitimization of the temporarily occupied territories.

The Foreign Ministry urged the ambassadors to realize that by their actions they actually participated in the Russian campaign to legitimize colonial conquests, which makes the position of these African diplomats particularly hypocritical.

"Ukraine reserves the right to act in response to any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads.