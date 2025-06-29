The total project cost is estimated at $10 billion, according to the intelligence report

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

With the help of China, Russia wants to build a port and a railway in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR) reported.

According to it, the head of the illegal administration, Sergey Aksyonov, decided to involve Chinese businesses in the construction of transport infrastructure on the peninsula.

The SZR writes that during the last meeting, Aksenov stated that there were preliminary agreements regarding the Kerch seaport (the Russian Federation uses the facility for illegal exports) and the infrastructure of Lake Donuzlav (where the base of the Russian Navy is located).

To sign the final agreement, the occupying "authorities" of Crimea plan to invite potential participants from China to visit the peninsula – in particular, the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), which is one of the largest companies building railways and transport arteries, according to intelligence.

The total project cost is estimated at $10 billion, concludes the SZR.