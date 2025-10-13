The Ministry of Energy denied that the heating season will start on November 1 – explanation

The government's resolution on PSO in the gas market does not apply to the launch of heating – the decision on heating is up to local authorities

The information that the heating season in 2025 will start on November 1 is not true, stated Ministry of Energy.

"False information about the start date of the heating season is being actively disseminated in the network. The government's resolution on the imposition of special obligations (PSO) in the gas market, which states the date of November 1, 2025, has nothing to do with the actual launch of heating in homes," the publication says.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the terms of the PSO provide for the continuation of fixing natural gas prices for households after October 31, 2025, until March 31, 2026 – these dates are conventionally called the "heating period."

The agency noted that this is purely technical terminology for "correct determination of conditions during the period of natural gas supply".

"The heating season in Ukraine will start as planned. The government has adopted all relevant resolutions to ensure the conditions for this," the Energy Ministry said.

The decision on the beginning and end of the heating season is made independently by local authorities: heat is provided based on the average daily temperature in the region if it stays below +8 degrees for more than three days.