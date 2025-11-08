The Ministry of Energy reported on the state of the power system: We managed to stabilize it, but outages are needed

Svitlana Hrynchuk (Photo: t.me/energyofukraine)

On the night of November 8, Ukraine's energy infrastructure was the target of a large-scale ballistic attack. The system has been partially stabilized, but it is still impossible to avoid blackouts, said Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Energy , during a telethon.

"Tonight was one of the heaviest nights in the entire period of the full-scale war. The enemy struck massively with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. It is hard to remember such a number of direct attacks on energy facilities since the beginning of the invasion," she said .

In order to repair the damage and stabilize the power system, emergency and special outage schedules had to be applied in Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"Then we managed to stabilize the system a little bit and switch to hourly outage schedules to make it easier for citizens to plan their actions. However, it is still impossible to abandon the blackouts," noted Hrynchuk .

The Ministry of Energy, together with the heads of regional administrations and other bodies, is not only assessing the consequences of the attack, but also coordinating actions to deploy alternative power sources. The minister emphasized that in order to repair the damaged facilities, it will still be necessary to apply outage schedules.

"The system does not work in any other way. The statements that power engineers and other services are not prepared are not true. Even minor repairs require shutting down equipment for a while to restart and stabilize its operation," she said .

The most difficult situation in the power grid was in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Donetsk and Sumy regions, which were attacked again in the evening. However, as of 19:40, there was already some success, but Hrynchuk could not disclose details .