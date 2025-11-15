The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed the number of Ukrainians in Iran

The MFA told who makes up the majority of Ukrainian citizens in the Islamic republic

Illustrative photo: LUKAS COCH / EPA

As of November 2025, there are less than a thousand Ukrainian citizens in Iran. This, in response to a request from LIGA.net, was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, there are about 800 Ukrainian passport holders in the Islamic Republic.

Most of them are Ukrainian citizens married to Iranians and their children, the MFA added.

The ministry also said LIGA.net that after Iran transferred Shahed drones to Russia in 2022, Kyiv reduced diplomatic relations with the country, but did not completely stop them, leaving tools to contain the deepening of relations between Tehran and Moscow.

