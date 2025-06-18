The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that Ukraine will have to dispose of weapons as part of a peace agreement

Georgy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Russia's absurd demands to destroy weapons that Ukraine received from its partners indicate a complete disregard for the diplomatic efforts of the United States. This is how Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi reacted to another Russian ultimatum.

"Russian officials are making new absurd demands almost every day. Complete inadequacy. Moscow is demonstrating complete disregard for the efforts of the United States to end the war," Tykhy wrote.

On June 16, the propaganda resource Izvestia published an interview with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. In it, he stated that as part of any ceasefire agreement, Moscow would insist that Ukraine destroy all weapons provided by the West.

"All these surpluses must be destroyed. All international algorithms are known. They must be reduced, utilized and guaranteed," said Hrushko.