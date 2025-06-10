The MFA on Russia's "memorandum": A set of old ultimatums that are not even a semblance of diplomacy

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine considers the "memorandum" that Russia handed over during the talks in Istanbul to be a set of old ultimatums. This opinion was expressed at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

He noted that the Russians themselves leaked the document to the public after the second round of talks on June 2.

"And by the way, we don't understand this logic. That is, at first they allegedly did not hand it over to us because they were afraid of some leaks, then they published it themselves after Istanbul," Tychy said.

According to him, after the publication of the "memorandum," everyone could see that it was "a set of old ultimatums that are not even a semblance of any diplomacy, an attempt to settle, to find a peaceful solution, a diplomatic solution to the war".

"The first point alone is worth a lot. Recognizing five regions of Ukraine like Russia, international recognition, withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from there. This is just some nonsense," said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

He expressed regret that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of Ukraine's partners and demonstrating that it is not going to end the war. Tychy believes that Russia will continue to mock until it receives a "sanctions slap in the face".