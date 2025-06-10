The MFA on Russia's "memorandum": A set of old ultimatums that are not even a semblance of diplomacy
Ukraine considers the "memorandum" that Russia handed over during the talks in Istanbul to be a set of old ultimatums. This opinion was expressed at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.
He noted that the Russians themselves leaked the document to the public after the second round of talks on June 2.
"And by the way, we don't understand this logic. That is, at first they allegedly did not hand it over to us because they were afraid of some leaks, then they published it themselves after Istanbul," Tychy said.
According to him, after the publication of the "memorandum," everyone could see that it was "a set of old ultimatums that are not even a semblance of any diplomacy, an attempt to settle, to find a peaceful solution, a diplomatic solution to the war".
"The first point alone is worth a lot. Recognizing five regions of Ukraine like Russia, international recognition, withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from there. This is just some nonsense," said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.
He expressed regret that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of Ukraine's partners and demonstrating that it is not going to end the war. Tychy believes that Russia will continue to mock until it receives a "sanctions slap in the face".
- on June 2, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. The meeting resulted in an agreement on, among other things, a new exchange of prisoners and bodies of fallen soldiers.
- On the same day, Russian propagandists published a so-called memorandum that Russia handed over to Ukraine during the talks.
- Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev made a statement about the "true purpose" of the talks in Istanbul. Republican Senator Graham said that by doing so, Russia made it clear that it is not interested in peace.