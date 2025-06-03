Dmitry Medvedev confirmed that Russia does not need the talks in Istanbul to achieve peace

Lindsey Graham (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, with his statement about the "true goal" of the talks in Istanbul, made it clear that Russia is not interested in peace. The senator made a post to this effect on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations to Mr. Medvedev on a rare moment of honesty from the Russian propaganda machine," Graham wrote.

He thanked the official of the aggressor state for making it clear to the world that the Russian Federation and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are not at all interested in peace.

On the morning of June 3, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel that the talks in Istanbul were not needed to achieve peace.

"The negotiations in Istanbul are needed not for a compromise peace on unrealistic conditions invented by someone, but for our speedy victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government. This is the meaning of the Russian memorandum, which was published yesterday," the official said.