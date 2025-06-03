Senator Graham responded to Medvedev's statement: You have made it clear that you are not interested in peace
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, with his statement about the "true goal" of the talks in Istanbul, made it clear that Russia is not interested in peace. The senator made a post to this effect on the social network X (formerly Twitter).
"Congratulations to Mr. Medvedev on a rare moment of honesty from the Russian propaganda machine," Graham wrote.
He thanked the official of the aggressor state for making it clear to the world that the Russian Federation and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are not at all interested in peace.
On the morning of June 3, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel that the talks in Istanbul were not needed to achieve peace.
"The negotiations in Istanbul are needed not for a compromise peace on unrealistic conditions invented by someone, but for our speedy victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government. This is the meaning of the Russian memorandum, which was published yesterday," the official said.
- On June 2, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul.
- The meeting managed to agree, in particular, on a new exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of dead soldiers.
- On the same day, Russian propagandists published the so-called memorandum that the Russian Federation had handed over to Ukraine during the negotiations.