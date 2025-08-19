The next NATO summit will take place in 2026 at the presidential complex in Ankara

Rutte announced the dates and location of the next meeting of the leaders of the Alliance countries

Presidential complex in Ankara (Photo: wikiwand)

Turkey will host the next NATO summit in 2026; the meeting will take place at the presidential complex in Ankara. This was announced... reports Alliance press service.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the summit will take place on July 7-8, 2026, at the Beshtepe (Külliye) Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"I want to thank Turkey for hosting this important meeting. Turkey has been a strong NATO ally for over 70 years, making an invaluable contribution to our shared security," said Rutte.

Turkey will host the NATO summit for the second time, after Istanbul in 2004.

NATO summits bring together the leaders of the Alliance's member countries to make decisions on important issues.

In 2026, according to Rutte, the summit will work to make NATO "stronger, fairer, and more lethal, and ready to respond to critical security challenges."