The Ombudsman responded to Putin's demands regarding the Russian language and the UOC-MP, as reported in the media

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The demands of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant Russian the status of an official language and to legalize the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which were reported in the media, are unacceptable. With this position performed commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska.

"These demands are cynical and unacceptable. They have nothing to do with human rights or freedom of choice. This is a weapon of ideological warfare aimed at undermining Ukrainian independence, splitting society and returning us to colonial status," the official said.

According to her, the Russian language is an instrument of the Russian imperial policy, which "has been used for centuries to impose inferiority, destroy Ukrainian culture, and try to erase our identity," and the UOC-MP is part of the same mechanism of subjugation.

"Thousands of lives have been sacrificed at the front, in our peaceful towns and villages – and each of them proves that our language, our faith, our culture is not for sale or exchange for a phantom "peace." We must be aware that concessions in the language issue = concessions in the issue of freedom," Ivanovska wrote, noting that Ukrainian "has been, is and will be the only state language."

Earlier, a number of Western media outlets cited their own sources as saying that among Putin's demands, which were passed on to the US president Donald Trump in Alaska, was the official status of Russian and guarantees of "security" for the Russian church in Ukraine. In particular, about that wrote The New York Times.