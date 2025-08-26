The Polish government is preparing a bill to circumvent Nawrocki's veto on aid to Ukrainians
The Polish Council of Ministers will prepare a draft law on benefits for foreigners, which should help resolve the situation with the Polish president's veto. Karol Nawrocki on the law regarding aid to Ukrainian refugees. About this reports RMF24.
According to government spokesman Adam Szłapka, the document should be prepared for the next session of the Sejm.
"Before the next session of the Sejm, the government will prepare another legislative draft that will resolve all these issues," he said.
Shlapka added that the proposed solution "will protect us from the chaos that could arise as a result of a presidential veto."
A representative of the Polish government stated that solving the problem, including the financing of the Starlink system for Ukraine, "is primarily a matter of Poland's interests".
"It is in Poland's interest that the front line be as far away from Polish borders as possible, and for this reason alone we must support Ukraine," Shlapka said.
He noted that after Nawrocki's veto, "a certain euphoria" began in the Russian media. Therefore, the Polish government must prepare a solution to "ensure security."
According to the Sejm's schedule, the next session will take place on September 9-12.
- August 25, Navrots'kyi vetoed the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine, which, in particular, provides for an extension of the period of legal stay until March 2026. He believes that Ukrainian refugees are being given too many privileges.
- Gavkovskyi stated that because of this decision Poland will not be able to pay for Starlink. for Ukraine, however Navrots'kyi denied this. and accused the Minister of Digital Transformation of spreading disinformation.
- Polish business warned / prewarned / pre-warnedthat Navrotski's decision to veto the law on aid to Ukrainian citizens is harmful to Poland itself.
