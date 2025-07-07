The Polish prosecutor's office has opened six cases for insulting Nawrocki's daughter online

Users expressed negative opinions about the behavior of a 7-year-old girl on the day of the Polish presidential election

Karol and Kasia Nawrocki (Photo: East News)

The Warsaw prosecutor's office has opened six cases for online insults against the daughter of Poland's newly elected president, Andrzej Duda. This was reported by RMF24.

The prosecutor's office opened cases after receiving relevant statements from private individuals, the girl's mother, Marta Navrotska, and the ombudsman for children's rights.

"The scale is enormous. We received almost 200 reports from the ombudsman alone. They were combined depending on the place of publication. Separate proceedings concern posts on Facebook, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and on the Onet forum," explained the spokesman for the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office, prosecutor Piotr Antoni Skiba.

As the publication notes, during the election night, 7-year-old Kasia Nawrocka reacted vividly to what was happening around her in her father's headquarters: she sent air kisses to people, waved her hands at them, clutched her sides and danced.

Such behavior has sparked a wave of unfavorable comments from some internet users.

Proceedings are underway in a case of public insult. According to the prosecutor, the online posts will also be examined for threats of crime and incitement to commit a crime.