The President told how Ukraine plans to spend the frozen assets of the Russian Federation: It will be a loss for Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

If Ukraine receives Russia's frozen assets, it will be a "very big loss" for Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told what Kyiv plans to spend them on.

"Either it will be a loan guaranteed by other countries or another option. But if we can get this $140-160 billion, it will be a big loss for Putin and people in his circle. You know that this is their money. And so it really destabilizes their system," he said .

According to the president, freezing Russian funds is one thing, but giving them to Ukraine is quite another. He called it big sanctions and said that Ukraine plans to spend it not only on weapons.

"We will produce in Ukraine with this money. We will get some kind of package from PURL, air defense is not only an offensive weapon. We will buy missiles, air defense equipment to protect the energy sector, etc.", Zelensky said .

And this will send a damaging signal to Russia: if it continues the war against Ukraine, it will lose between $35 and $80 billion in 2026 in energy trade (depending on sanctions) and $140 billion in frozen assets.