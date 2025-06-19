The Rada has created a temporary investigative commission on corruption in law enforcement agencies and courts

The commission was headed by People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko from Batkivshchyna, his deputy – Maksym Buzhansky from Servant of the People.

Serhiy Vlasenko (Photo: LIGA.net)

The Verkhovna Rada has created a temporary investigative commission to investigate possible corruption in law enforcement and judicial bodies, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) announced .

257 people's deputies voted for the decision to create the TSC.

The main task of the commission is to collect, analyze and verify information regarding possible facts of corruption in the activities of the prosecutor's office, the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and other law enforcement agencies and courts of all levels.

The commission was headed by People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko (All-Ukrainian Union Fatherland faction), his deputy was Maksym Buzhansky (Servant of the People faction).

The commission included 11 more people's deputies from different factions and deputy groups.

In particular, from the Servant of the People faction: Oleksandr Tkachenko, Halyna Tretyakova, Maksym Pavlyuk, Valeria Bozhyk, Pavel Frolov.

From the European Solidarity faction – Maksym Savrasov.

From the Golos faction – Oleksandra Ustinova.

From the "Trust" deputy group – Pavel Bakunets.

From the deputy group of the Party "For the Future" – Iryna Konstankevych.

From the deputy group "Platform for Life and Peace" – Hryhoriy Mamka.

From the deputy group "Restoration of Ukraine" – Valeriy Hnatenko.