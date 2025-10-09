The Rada MP assessed the goal of "opposition" Russians seeking representation in PACE

Merezhko noted that the goal of these Russian "oppositionists" is always economic and political, not humanitarian

PACE building (Photo: ANTHONY ANEX / EPA)

Representatives of the Russian "opposition" who participated in negotiations with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to create a platform for dialogue with "Russian democratic forces" are pursuing material and political goals rather than pro-Ukrainian ones. This for LIGA.net's text said the head of the Verkhovna Rada Foreign Policy Committee, MP from the Servant of the people Oleksandr Merezhko.

According to him, the participants in these talks are "a new disguised form of Russia's indirect influence."

"The goal of these elites is not pro-Ukrainian, but rather material and political. Through them, Europe wants to support a channel of influence on the Russian elite that can be used against Kyiv," he said.

Merezhko noted that it is necessary to understand what the goal of these Russians is, noting that it is always economic and political, not humanitarian.

Regarding Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of the leaders of the "opposition" and a possible head of the Russian democratic delegation to PACE, Merezhko noted that he is a symbolic figure in this process.

According to the MP, in reality, the strategy of integration of Russian elites into Europe is being implemented by "others," such as a businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky.