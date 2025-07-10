The range of Russian drone attacks behind enemy lines has increased to 40 km – Center for Radio Technology
The range of Russian drone attacks behind the front lines has increased to 20-40 kilometers, increasing the danger for local residents. This was reported by... stated / declared / said Serhiy Beskrestnov, head of the NGO "Center for Radio Technologies".
According to him, on some roads deep inside Ukrainian territory, up to 50 strikes by various types of enemy drones are recorded per day.
"Not only military personnel suffer, but also civilians. An enemy FPV or other UAV, not finding a military vehicle, attacks civilians without hesitation," he emphasized.
Beskrestnov called for organizing a system to alert the civilian population on the frequencies of local FM radio stations about the detection of a strike drone flying over specific villages or sections of roads.
"Just interrupt the radio broadcast and insert an audio message. Believe me, everyone will listen," he wrote.
- On June 27, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine stated that FPV drones have become the main cause of death and injury to peopleThe Russians are deliberately targeting civilians with FPV drones, and these incidents have increased over the past year.