Russia did not declare these guns in the 1980s during the CFE, and they could not just "lie around" in warehouses, the military say

Iraqi_Type_59_130_mm_field_gun.JPEG

413th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Reid" reportedthat destroyed a rare example of Russian army artillery – the 122-mm D-74 corps artillery gun. It could have been transferred by North Korea. Raid's military in a comment LIGA.net reported the details.

The cannon was discovered and destroyed during one of the operations, but the military did not indicate the direction.

In the comments LIGA.net the regiment said that it was a Soviet cannon from the 1950s, which actually remained in service only in the DPRK.

When the USSR, the United States, and other Western countries negotiated the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty (CFE) in the 1980s, each party submitted a list of its conventional weapons. Russia declared "a lot of things," but D-74s were not on the list.

"This implies that the Russians theoretically should not have had any 122 mm D-74 cannons left even in 1991. And if something did remain, it could only be unaccounted for stocks – in the sense that something was somewhere without documentation and was not formally used," the military noted.

However, these guns, which Russia is supposed to have no more, were not just discovered at the end of 2024, but specifically in the 238th Artillery Brigade of the Southern MD of the Russian Federation. Prior to that, the brigade used 152 mm Msta-B howitzers.

The military noted that the transition from a more powerful artillery system to a less powerful one has only one logical reason: when the brigade lost its main guns, it was unable to get an adequate replacement.

"To arm at least one artillery brigade with a specific type of gun, you need several dozen units. It is unlikely that the Russians simply have a few dozen D-74s lying around that could be suddenly put into service. That is why the second version logically follows – that these D-74s were received from the North Korean side," Reid emphasized.

In addition, the enemy "revealed" the use of North Korean copies of Soviet 122-mm F-492 shells from these guns, rather than ammunition of their own production.

The military also provided an explanation for the fact that there was only one gun in the video. According to them, the Ukrainian and Russian armies have been using artillery according to a new logic for about a year now. No one places even a couple of cannons on the positions – all positions are as far apart as possible and deeply buried.

"Almost a separate bunker can be dug for each artillery system. It is thanks to such support measures that artillery still retains its role on the battlefield, despite the fact that drones objectively dominate the air. Therefore, by and large, due to the Russians' desire to disperse and protect their artillery as much as possible, the process of destroying any artillery system turns into a complex chain of actions," Reid noted.

The military emphasized that all these details are the array of important details that should be discussed around the operation to destroy the D-74 cannon. This news story has a "much deeper meaning" than it might seem at first glance.