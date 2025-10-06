North Korea supplies Russia with up to 50% of ammunition – foreign intelligence

According to intelligence, Pyongyang has also supplied Russia with launchers and short-range ballistic missiles

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un (Photo: EPA)

North Korea provides 35 to 50% of Russia's ammunition needs, supplying 200,000-260,000 152 mm and 122 mm shells per month. According to Ukrinform reported oleg Alexandrov, an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to him, Pyongyang has supplied Russia with launchers and short-range ballistic missiles KN-23 and KN-24, which the Russian side is using to fire at Ukraine.

Aleksandrov noted that Russia and North Korea are using the war with Ukraine, among other things, to test on the battlefield and improve the characteristics of North Korean weapons.

"In particular, this concerns the modernized version of the Soviet anti-tank missile system "Kontest" (the North Korean version is "Phoenix-2"), the self-propelled long-range ATGM "Bulsae-4" and the 600mm KN-25 large-caliber MLRS," he said.

According to intelligence estimates, a contingent of North Korean military personnel is deployed in the Kursk region, with a strength ranging from 8,500 to 13,000 people. This allows the Russian side to free up an equivalent number of its forces for a war against Ukraine.

In addition, in September, intelligence recorded the arrival of 1,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region, in line with Pyongyang's statements about sending additional forces to the region, consisting of 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military construction workers.