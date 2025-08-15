DPRK supplies Russia with weapons by sea through Vladivostok and Nakhodka, by rail and air – GUR

According to intelligence, Russian vessels Lady R, Maria, Maya-1 and Angara are involved in the transportation of weapons by sea

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un (Photo: EPA)

The DPRK supplies Russia with ammunition and ballistic missiles by sea, rail and air. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in response to a request from the LIGA.net.

The GUR clarified that sea transportation is carried out through the Russian ports of Vladivostok and Nakhodka. The Russian vessels Lady R, Maria, Maya-1 and Angara are involved in sea transportation, delivering cargo from the port of Rajin (DPRK) to Vladivostok and Nakhodka (RF).

The railroad route passes through the Hasan border station in Russia. According to intelligence, since January 2024, there has been a permanent DPRK-Russia connection through the Hasan station, which mainly receives artillery weapons.

The air route is used to covertly deliver KN-23/24 short-range missiles from Pyongyang to Vladivostok.

The transferred weapons include artillery shells, multiple launch rockets, and ballistic missiles, including Hwasong-11, which Russia has used to attack Ukraine.

The DIU also reported that since June 2023, Russia has received up to 150 KN-23/24 ballistic missiles and about 6.5 million pieces of artillery ammunition from the DPRK.

Pyongyang also handed over two 600-mm multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), up to 120 240-mm MLRS and up to 170 107-mm MLRS.

In addition, Russia received about 190 self-propelled artillery pieces of 170 mm and 122 mm caliber, about 100 howitzers of 122 mm caliber, and up to 100 mortars of 140 mm caliber. In addition, other types of military and dual-use products were transferred.

In July 2025, Russian ships delivered 7.4 thousand tons of military products from the DPRK. This amounts to about 135 thousand units of 122-mm and 152-mm ammunition for cannon and rocket artillery.