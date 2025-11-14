The Russians used fog and armored vehicles to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but failed

Defense forces detected the enemy and destroyed 6 vehicles and three Russian soldiers

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russians tried to attack with infantry using armored vehicles, hiding behind fog. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the enemy's plans, reported in the General Staff.

On the morning of November 14, the Russians brought in about two dozen different armored vehicles to support the infantry attacks. The enemy tried to use the thick fog for camouflage, but was detected.

The Russians were subjected to a complex fire attack, as a result of which the Defense Forces managed to destroy two tanks and four armored vehicles. Another Russian tank and two armored vehicles were damaged.

Personnel also suffered losses: three Russian stormtroopers were killed and five others wounded.

The enemy's losses are still being clarified, the General Staff noted. The Oleksandrivka direction is a front line that runs along the border of Donetsk, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.