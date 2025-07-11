The State Department has once again criticized the Biden administration for not talking to Russians at all throughout the full-scale war

Tammy Bruce (Photo: flickr)

The U.S. State Department has explained why Secretary of State Marco Rubio met again with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said at a briefing that peace requires communication with all sides, including Russia – even despite its massive air attacks.

The journalist asked Bruce why the US State Department believes Lavrov deserves a personal meeting with Rubio amid Russia's strikes on various cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Bruce responded by reminding that the previous US administration had not spoken to the Russians for three years.

"This is no way to come to any kind of understanding or agreement or to make efforts to stop the bloodshed and suffering. You have to talk to everyone <…> because every step you take affects the decision you have to make," said the State Department spokesperson.

Bruce said that the Trump administration supposedly has leverage through ideas and power and through the effectiveness of the Secretary of State.

At the same time, she emphasized that the United States strongly condemns the escalation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and expresses condolences to the families of the victims.

"Every week we see reports that Russia is setting new records for the scale of its air attacks. Every nation wants to set records, but not this kind of record," Bruce said .

She also assured that the United States communicates with the Ukrainian side on a regular basis.