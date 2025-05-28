Lavrov allegedly told Rubio that the Russian side was preparing proposals for the next round of talks with Ukraine

Marco Rubio (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

On Wednesday, May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state. The US has not yet commented on this information.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that Lavrov told Rubio about the implementation of the May 19 agreement between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, as well as "the preparation by the Russian side of specific proposals for the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul".

During the conversation, Rubio allegedly emphasized the US president's focus on ending the war as soon as possible and expressed Washington's readiness to help bring the parties' positions closer together, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"During the conversation, they also touched upon topical issues on the bilateral agenda. The two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continuing a constructive dialogue between the foreign ministries of Russia and the United States," the statement said.