The SZR told where companies operating tankers of the Russian shadow fleet are registered

A ship in Russia (Photo: Anatoly Maltsev/EPA)

Dozens of companies registered in the Seychelles, Greece, Russia and China provide services to vessels of the Russian shadow fleet. About LIGA.net, the Foreign Intelligence Service said in response to a request.

According to the SZR, the largest share of companies operating shadow fleet tankers and thus providing them with shelter and services (registration, management, concealment of ownership, etc.) is registered in the following jurisdictions:

→ Seychelles – 15% (90 companies);

→ Greece – 9.5% (55 companies);

→ Russia – 9.5% (55 companies);

→ China – 9% (53 companies);

→ United Arab Emirates – 8.6% (51 companies).

The intelligence community claims that these operator companies form the basis of support for the shadow fleet, providing maintenance and management of vessels. They hide their ties to Russia, which allows them to circumvent Western sanctions.

The Seychelles is the most popular jurisdiction for setting up shell companies due to its low level of regulation and transparency, the FIS added.

They added that the situation is dynamic, and other countries, such as India and the Marshall Islands, are also being used as places of registration for shell companies-operators.

The intelligence service said that the Russian shadow fleet has more than 1100 ships. The largest number of tankers is registered in three countries: Russia – 14%, Liberia – 11%, and Sierra Leone – 9%.