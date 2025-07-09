The US electoral system does not allow for the victory of parties like Musk's – analyst Klein

Voting for a third-party candidate is often seen by American voters as a "wasted vote"

Elon Musk (Photo: SARAH YENESEL /EPA)

In the electoral system that has developed in the United States, competition with the main political forces – the Democratic and Republican parties – is almost impossible. This is... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Douglas Klein, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council, commented: LIGA.net.

The analyst suggested that after its creation, the American Party of the billionaire and former special official of the US presidential administration... Elon Musk will not succeed in the election.

"I doubt the viability of the American Party. In the US, it is extremely difficult for third parties to survive – the system does not provide for their victory in elections," he said.

US elections generally operate under a majoritarian system – both at the state and federal levels. This system operates on a "winner-takes-all" principle – the candidate who wins a district takes the seat in Congress, regardless of how small their margin of victory. This contributes to the concentration of votes in the two main parties, as voting for a candidate from a smaller party is often seen as a "wasted vote".

Klien noted that Musk's popularity has been declining lately.

"The more Musk gets involved in politics, the less popular he becomes," he said.

The analyst reminded that before the start of cooperation with the US President By Donald Trump The billionaire was a tech democrat with liberal views, and then made an ultra-right 180-degree turn.

"It is unknown whether his party will have the support of voters with such 'jumps' [in popularity]," Cline said.

It also won't benefit the new party to have the same electoral base as the Trumpists.

"Given Musk's attention to far-right social and cultural issues, he will try to compete for the same voters as Trump. Achieving a shift in voter allegiance will be difficult. The billionaire has many grandiose ideas, but few of them come to fruition," the expert concluded.