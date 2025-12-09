The US president criticized Europe: I think they are weak

Trump says Europe cannot cope with the flow of migrants and is unable to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/ Leszek Szymanski)

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Europe, calling it a "falling apart community" and its leaders weak people. He said this said in an interview with Politico.

According to the American president, the EU countries are unable to control migration flows, and they are "talking but not acting" on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine. And if the situation does not change, many EU countries "will cease to be viable."

"I think they are weak. And they are also trying to be politically correct. I think they just don't know what to do. Europe doesn't know what to do, it's collapsing," Trump said.

When asked whether he could be seen to be involved in European affairs, the US president replied that he wanted to lead America, not Europe. And now he is already involved in European affairs.

"NATO calls me Daddy," Trump said.