Europe spent more on Russian oil and gas than on Ukraine defense, says Trump

Since February 2022, the EU has paid €205.7 billion for energy supplies from Russia

Donald Trump (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Europe, stating on his social media platform Truth Social that it spent more money on buying oil and gas from Russia than on defending Ukraine.

"Europe has spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine—BY FAR!" he wrote.

According to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), since February 2022, EU member states have paid €205.7 billion ($215 billion) for Russian energy supplies. Meanwhile, experts are noting a decline in these purchases.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe and its partners spent $100 billion on aid to Ukraine, and he estimated U.S. support at the same amount.



