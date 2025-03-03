Trump calls Zelenskyy's claim that peace still far away 'the worst statement'

The U.S. president said America "will not put up with it for much longer"

Donald Trump (Photo by WILL OLIVER / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remark that the end of the war is still "very, very far away" the "worst statement" he could have made. The American leader made this post on his Truth Social platform.

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S.," the president wrote.

According to Trump, this was "probably not a great statement" in terms of showing strength against Russia.

"What are they thinking?" he concluded.

The day before, while speaking to journalists, Zelenskyy said that an agreement to end the war is still "very, very far away" and that "no one has started" taking steps toward it.

On February 28, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for talks with Trump. During the Oval Office meeting between him, Trump, and Vance, a dispute broke out and was broadcast live. After that, Zelenskyy left the White House early without signing the minerals deal. Trump stated that Zelenskyy wants to keep fighting and does not want to sign a peace deal.

Secretary of State Rubio said that Zelenskyy should apologize to Trump. Zelenskyy stated that he would not do so.

On March 3, Trump adviser Waltz said that the White House expects Zelenskyy to apologize for the scandal, sign the minerals deal, and express willingness for peace talks.