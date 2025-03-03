Zelenskyy on ending US aid: It will only help Putin

At the moment, Ukraine is not receiving any new aid from the U.S.; only the assistance previously approved by Congress is still arriving

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

No side would benefit from a halt in U.S. aid to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded when asked about the potential discontinuation of assistance during a conversation with Ukrainian and British press after the March 2 summit in London.

"Ukraine considers the U.S. its strategic partner... We are ready to continue the dialogue. We want to count on new assistance... And I believe that ending such assistance would exclusively help Putin, and that is why I think the U.S.—representatives of the civilized world, leaders of this world—will certainly not help Putin," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine continues to receive U.S. aid, but only what was previously approved by Congress. The Americans have not yet considered any new assistance.

He also emphasized that, together with his team, he continues to work on "any challenges" so that the Defense Forces face "no surprises."

Additionally, Zelenskyy told reporters that Ukraine has "significantly increased" its own weapons production. Moreover, production is growing in Europe. According to Zelenskyy, this is one of the important signals of support for Ukraine.