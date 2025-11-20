The US wants Germany to command NATO troops in Europe for the first time in history

German supremacy in NATO on the European continent is a long-term desired goal of the United States, Whitaker said

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: EPA/Noemi Bruzak)

The United States would like Germany to take command of NATO forces in Europe. This was stated by the special representative of the American president Donald Trump in the Alliance, Matthew Whitaker, at the Berlin Security Conference on November 18, transmits The Times.

According to him, Berlin's appointment of the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe is a "long-term desired goal" of the United States as the EU assumes more responsibilities for its defense.

The special envoy said that Trump fully understands the importance of the alliance, and that Washington's support for its central Article Five provision on mutual defense remains "unwavering."

"I look forward to the day when Germany comes to the United States and says: "We are ready to take over as supreme allied commander of NATO." I think that's still a long way off, but I look forward to those discussions," said Whitaker.

He expressed hope that in 15 years, or maybe even sooner, there will be a discussion in which Europe will declare its readiness to take "real leadership."

In response, the German representative, Lieutenant General Wolfgang Wien, said he was somewhat surprised by the proposal, as NATO's joint forces have been commanded by four-star US generals throughout history.

"He has the ability to report directly to the US president, and he has more important things to do in Europe. We Germans want to do more. We will take new positions... in leading [roles], but we should think twice about his position," he said.