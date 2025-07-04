Hrynkevych officially becomes Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe

The ceremony (Photo: NATO Press Service)

American General Alexus Hrynkiewicz has been appointed as the head of the Allied Command Europe. This was reported by the Alliance's press service.

The induction ceremony took place on Friday, July 4, at the headquarters of NATO's Allied Forces Europe in Mons, Belgium. Hrynkiewicz succeeds Christopher Cavoli, who has been the commander since 2022.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Cavoli for modernizing NATO's collective defense and for his work in responding to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He thanked the General for strengthening NATO's presence in the Baltic Sea to deter and defend against threats to critical underwater infrastructure of the Allies, as well as for developing and establishing a new NATO command in Germany that strengthens support for Ukraine.

Rutte also congratulated Hrynkevych, noting that he will bring a wealth of experience to the position of commander.

"As a former fighter pilot, General Hrynkiewicz has a deep understanding of the threats we face in the skies and elsewhere," said the NATO Secretary General.

On June 5, Trump nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Hrynkiewicz to serve as the top NATO commander in Europe. In addition to his position in the Alliance, he will serve as head of the US European Command.

June 24 during a Senate hearing Hrynkevych says Ukraine can win a war with Russia.