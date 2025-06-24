Trump's nominee for NATO commander in Europe believes Ukraine can win

People fight with perseverance if their homeland is in danger, said Alexus Grinkevich, commenting on the Russian war against Ukraine

Alexus Hrynkiewicz (Photo: Samuel King/US Air Force)

Ukraine can win a war with Russia, according to US President Donald Trump's nominee for the post of NATO's top commander in Europe, Alexus Hrynkiewicz. He expressed this opinion during a hearing in the Senate, reports The Guardian.

He said he believes Ukraine can overcome Russia's invasion.

"I think Ukraine can win," Hrynkevych said, answering Senator Tommy Tuberville's question about the prospects for war.

"I think that every time your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a tenacity that is hard for us to imagine," General continued.

On June 5, Trump nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Hrynkiewicz to serve as the top NATO commander in Europe. In addition to his post at the Alliance, he will serve as head of U.S. European Command.

Hrynkiewicz will replace Gen. Christopher Cavoli, who has been in office since July 2022.