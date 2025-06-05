Trump nominated Hrynkevich for the post of NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Alexus Hrynkevich (Photo: US Air Force)

US President Donald Trump has nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich to be the next Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced.

According to the official, the Alliance also agreed to appoint Hrynkevich to this position.

Traditionally, in addition to his position in NATO, the military will also become the head of the US European Command.

Grynkewich will replace General Christopher Cavoli, who has held these positions since July 2022.

Among other things, he participated in lobbying and coordinating military aid to Ukraine. According to The New York Times, the military commander promoted the idea of transferring HIMARS systems to Kyiv, and was also one of the main US representatives at the joint Ukrainian-American headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany. With the advent of Trump, this interaction began to decline, and NATO took over the role in coordinating military aid to allies from the United States (more details here).

Hrynkevich currently serves as the director of operations at the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (the main working body for managing US forces).

Earlier, on May 30, Reuters sources reported that Trump had changed his mind about transferring command of NATO's Joint Forces in Europe to Europeans and decided to nominate Hrynkevich.