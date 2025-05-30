Trump decides not to reduce US role in NATO command in Europe for now – Reuters

NATO forces in Europe have always been led by American generals, but the US president planned to abolish this

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump has changed his mind about handing over command of NATO's joint forces in Europe to Europeans and has already decided on a candidate for a new commander-in-chief, Reuters reported , citing five people familiar with the matter.

As one of the agency's interlocutors noted, Trump personally informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of his decision.

According to Reuters sources, the candidate for the position of Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command is United States Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Hrinkiewicz.

An announcement about his appointment is expected in the coming days.

The position is nominated by the US President, confirmed by the US Senate, and approved by the North Atlantic Council. Since July 1, 2022, the Commander-in-Chief is Christopher Cavoli.

As the agency notes, American generals have commanded NATO forces in Europe since the Alliance's creation. But the Trump administration has announced plans to reduce the American military presence on the continent and transfer the position of commander-in-chief to European militaries.

The agency emphasizes that at least a temporary rejection of Trump's plans "will ease the situation of the US's European NATO allies," as Europe is not ready to quickly assume a new role.