The head of the Pentagon was not at Ramstein for the first time, but the States still participated at a different level
On June 4, the United States Secretary of Defense did not participate in the meeting of the contact group on defense issues in Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format for the first time. At the same time, Washington was represented at the level of Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, during a conversation with journalists, Radio Liberty reports.
Hegset, answering the question about why he was not at Ramstein, noted that the US ambassador to NATO participated in the meeting.
The US Secretary of Defense also thanked the United Kingdom and Germany for taking the lead in the Ramstein format.
"From the very beginning of this administration [of Donald Trump], we have worked with our British and German colleagues to take the lead on this contact group, which they have done, and I appreciate that," the Pentagon chief said.
- On June 4, the 28th Ramstein meeting took place, at which the allies announced new military aid packages. At the same time, the US did not announce any new support for Ukraine.
- Defense Minister Umerov said that Ukraine and partners have agreed to create a new initiative for investment in weapons production. It is expected that products manufactured by Ukrainian companies abroad will be supplied to Ukraine during the war.
- Also in 2025, Ukraine will receive 1.3 billion euros under the "Danish model" of financing its own weapons production.